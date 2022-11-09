‘Eggs thrown at King Charles by man shouting about blood of slaves’ as protester detained
The disturbance occurred when the monarch and Queen Consort were welcomed to the city in a traditional ceremony
A man has been detained by police after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort during a walkabout at Micklegate Bar, in York.
The King and Queen Consort are visiting Yorkshire where the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.
The man was heard shouting “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained by around four police officers after throwing eggs at the monarch - none of which hit either of them.
The King and Queen Consort were then ushered away as police escorted the man to a police van.
Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.
The protester also booed the King and Queen Consort as he started to throw the eggs.
As police were detaining the man, Charles continued with a traditional ceremony which sees the sovereign officially welcomed to the city of York by the Lord Mayor.
It was last carried out by his mother, the Queen, in 2012.
The King then appeared unfazed as he did a walkabout and greeted some of the crowds.
Charles spent two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on Tuesday and then York and Doncaster on Wednesday, with Camilla joining him on the second day.
The King and Queen Consort will also attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.
Photos of the incident show half a dozen officers surrounded with a man on the floor within a crowd greeting the King and Queen Consort at the ceremony where the monarch is traditionally welcomed to the city.
After the statue unveiling in York Minster, the pair will travel to Doncaster, South Yorkshire, to confer its status as a city.
Eight places won coveted city status as part of celebrations for the Queen’s Jubilee.
More follows...
