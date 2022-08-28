Jump to content
King’s Cross: Man in 30s ‘bottled’ in fight outside busy train station

Victim was rushed to hospital with head injuries

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Sunday 28 August 2022 15:08
Man in 30s 'bottled' in fight outside King's Cross station

Man in 30s ‘bottled’ in fight outside King’s Cross station

(Getty Images)

A man in his 30s was attacked with a bottle near King’s Cross station in London on Saturday night.

The victim was rushed to hospital after sustaining head injuries from the attack.

Met Police officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found a man with injuries to his head and hand.

He was taken to hospital but his condition was said to be not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests at this stage, though detectives from Central North CID are investigating.

A statement from the Met said: “Police were called at around 20:45hrs on Saturday, 28 August, to a fight in the area of Euston Road and Argyle Street, NW1.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital suffering injuries to his head and his hand. The man had been struck with a bottle. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

“Any witnesses who are yet to speak with police area asked to call 101 and quote reference 7050/27aug.”

