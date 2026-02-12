Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder after double stabbing at Brent school
Two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at Kingsbury High School in Brent, London
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at a school in north-west London, police said.
Emergency services were called to Kingsbury High School in Brent, at around 12:40pm on Tuesday following reports two students had been stabbed. Two boys – aged 12 and 13 – were taken to hospital with stab wounds. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.
Police said a 13-year-old boy arrested hours after the incident has now been charged and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court on Thursday morning.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
