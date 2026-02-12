For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at a school in north-west London, police said.

Emergency services were called to Kingsbury High School in Brent, at around 12:40pm on Tuesday following reports two students had been stabbed. Two boys – aged 12 and 13 – were taken to hospital with stab wounds. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police said a 13-year-old boy arrested hours after the incident has now been charged and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court on Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...