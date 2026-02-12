Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy, 13, charged with attempted murder after double stabbing at Brent school

Two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at Kingsbury High School in Brent, London

Police were called to Kingsbury High School in Brent on Tuesday
Police were called to Kingsbury High School in Brent on Tuesday (Google Maps)

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two boys were seriously injured in a stabbing at a school in north-west London, police said.

Emergency services were called to Kingsbury High School in Brent, at around 12:40pm on Tuesday following reports two students had been stabbed. Two boys – aged 12 and 13 – were taken to hospital with stab wounds. They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Police said a 13-year-old boy arrested hours after the incident has now been charged and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Youth Court on Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

