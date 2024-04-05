Woman in court charged with Terrorism Act offences over ‘support for Hamas’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A student union women’s officer accused of expressing support for Hamas just a day after the group’s militants entered Israel has appeared in court.

Hanin Barghouthi, 22, is accused of a single count of expressing an “opinion or belief” in support of the banned organisation on October 8 under the Terrorism Act.

On October 7, militants from the terror group launched a surprise aerial assault to enter Israel from Gaza before killing more than 1,000 Israelis.

Appearing before Kingston Crown Court wearing a white blouse and black dress, Barghouthi spoke only to confirm her name and reply “not guilty your honour” when the charge was put to her during the brief hearing.

The alleged offence relates to a four-minute speech that was allegedly “supportive of the actions of Hamas that had taken place in Israel the day before”, a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

Police became aware of it after a video began circulating on MailOnline on October 11 and later made enquiries with the website.

Recorder of Richmond Upon Thames Judge Peter Lodder KC granted Barghouthi conditional bail until her trial begins on June 10 in the same court.

Her bail conditions ban her from obtaining international travel documents or using a mobile phone not authorised by police unless in an emergency, and she must also live and sleep at her address each night.

Judge Lodder told her: “If you break your conditions or if you fail to attend court as required you will be committing an offence.”

Barghouthi, of Brighton, will next appear in court on May 16 for a case management hearing.