A 47-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after she was disarmed by “brave” members of the public following an alleged knife attack on a Dover street.

Kent Police say the victim, a woman in her 50s, was walking in Biggin Street in the Kent seaside town when she was set upon with a large kitchen knife at 10.10pm on Friday night.

According to police, security staff from a nearby pub managed to detain the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, and take the knife from her until officers arrived.

Detective Chief Inspector Bev Morrison said labelled it an “horrific incident”, adding, the victim suffered no serious harm.

“I would like to commend the courageous actions of those who bravely intervened, and who without hesitation and no thoughts for their own safety put themselves at risk,” DCI Morrison said.

A force spokesman said that the victim was treated in hospital but was later discharged, added that the suspect remained in custody for questioning.

“A woman has been arrested for attempted murder following a knife assault in Dover,” the spokesperson said.

Kent Police say officers arrived quickly at the scene to arrest the woman before she was taken into custody.