A teenage girl and boy have pleaded guilty to torturing and killing two kittens in north-west London.

The defendants, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the protected animals by "mutilating and killing" them.

They also both admitted one count of possession of a knife at Ruislip Golf Course.

Prosecutor Valerie Benjamin told the court the incident happened on May 3 near Ickenham Road, Ruislip. The kittens were found with ropes attached to them and had been cut open.

One kitten was found hanging from a tree while the other was on the ground nearby.

Ms Benjamin told the court evidence from the boy’s phone showed he had spoken about killing cats and dogs and had searched how to kill a human.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in the dock flanked by security officers and spoke only to confirm their personal details.

The court heard members of the public had seen the teenage boy in possession of an animal carrier and "became concerned" when they later saw him and the 16-year-old girl running from the scene.

Knives, blowtorches and scissors were also found at the scene, the hearing was told.

After the kittens were found, police appealed for information and released CCTV images of suspects and an image of a black bag believed to have been used to carry the animals in.

Two other teenagers, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, arrested on Friday on suspicion of animal cruelty were released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.

Judge Michael Oliver told the defendants: “As I hope is clear to you, the offences are extremely serious.

“I am not ruling out any way of dealing with you.”

The teenagers will be sentenced at the same court on June 23.