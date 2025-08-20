Kneecap rapper faces wait over whether terror charge is thrown out

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A member of rap trio Kneecap faces a wait to find out whether his terrorism charge will be thrown out.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh will now find out next month if he has a case to answer after Wednesday’s hearing was adjourned.

Prosecutors allege the 27-year-old displayed a flag in support of proscribed terror organisation Hezbollah at a gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London, in November last year.

During Wednesday’s three-hour hearing, the defence team of O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, argued the case should be thrown out, citing a technical error in the way the charge against him was brought.

Brenda Campbell KC told the court the Attorney General had not given permission for the case to be brought against the defendant when police informed him he was to face a terror charge on May 21.

She said consent was given the following day, but that meant the charge falls outside of the six-month time frame in which criminal charges against a defendant can be brought.

Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said permission was not required until the defendant’s first court appearance and that permission did not need to be sought in order to bring a criminal charge.

open image in gallery Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court ( PA Wire )

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring adjourned the case until September 26, when he will rule on whether he has the jurisdiction to try the case.

Hundreds of Kneecap supporters waving flags and holding banners greeted O hAnnaidh as he arrived at court alongside fellow bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh.

Demonstrations in support of the rapper were organised outside the court building in London, as well as in Dublin.

The Metropolitan Police imposed conditions limiting where the demonstration outside the court could take place, saying they were needed to “prevent serious disruption”.

A man was detained by police outside the court building because of a placard he was holding following the hearing.

The Met said the suspect remains in custody on suspicion of supporting proscribed terrorist group Palestine Action.

Surrounded by officers, he told reporters his hand-made sign made no reference to any proscribed organisations.

O hAnnaidh was swamped by photographers as he arrived, with security officers taking more than a minute to usher him into the court building.

open image in gallery Supporters of Kneecap’s Liam Og O hAnnaidh outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court ( PA Wire )

Supporters greeted the Kneecap rapper with cheers as he made his way from a silver people carrier to the building.

Following the hearing, O’hAnnaidh told supporters the case was a “distraction from the real story” and urged everyone to “continue to speak about Palestine”, adding: “Free Palestine.”

Fans held signs which read “Free Mo Chara” while others waved Palestine and Irish flags before the rapper’s arrival at court.

Chants of “Free, free, Mo Chara” could also be heard over a megaphone, which was repeated by the crowd.

Mr O Caireallain and Mr O Dochartaigh sat at the back of the courtroom with three others as O hAnnaidh confirmed his name, date of birth and address to the court at the start of the hearing.

In response to the Met imposing conditions on the protest, Kneecap described the move as a “calculated political decision” that was “designed to try and portray support for Kneecap as somehow troublesome”.

The court previously heard the 27-year-old defendant is “well within his rights” to voice his opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, but the alleged incident at the O2 Forum was a “wholly different thing”.

O hAnnaidh, of Belfast, is yet to enter a plea to the charge and is on unconditional bail.