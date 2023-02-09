Jump to content

Number of people killed with knife in England and Wales highest on record

Flora Thompson
Thursday 09 February 2023 10:22
A man holds a knife.
(iStock/Getty)

The number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales in 2021/22 was the highest on record for 76 years.

Around four in 10 homicides were committed using a knife or sharp instrument in the year to March 2022, some 282 in total.

This is a 19% rise compared with the previous year and the highest annual total since records began in 1946, according to analysis from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The 2021/22 total number of homicides – murder, manslaughter and infanticide – is similar to a previous high of 281 in the 12 months to March 2018, a report published on Thursday said.

More follows on this breaking news story....

