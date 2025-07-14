Three arrested after fatal Knightsbridge stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Three men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death Knightsbridge, central London, last week.

Blue Stevens, 24, died at the scene near Hyde Park, last Wednesday in what police believe could have been a targeted attack.

Three men in their 20s have been arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

Two were arrested at an address in Hounslow on Saturday, the force added.

One man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. He remains in police custody.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The third man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody.

Officers, ambulance and air ambulance services responded to reports of a stabbing in Seville Street, near Hyde Park, at around 9.30pm on Wednesday where Stevens was found with stab wounds and died at the scene.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said officers “retain an open mind around motive”, but one line of inquiry is now that this may have been a “targeted attack”.

Officers attended the scene in Knightsbridge last week ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

Following their arrests, Met officers obtained a warrant to search two properties in Chiswick where “significant evidence” was recovered, the Met Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Jessah, who leads policing in Central West London, said: “These arrests mark a significant milestone in this complex and unfolding murder investigation.

“We continue to progress at pace. While we retain an open mind around motive, one line of inquiry is now that this may have been a targeted attack.

“Increased police patrols remain active in and around the Knightsbridge area. Please do speak with an officer if you have any questions or concerns.”

The incident happened near luxury hotel The Park Tower Knightsbridge but did not involve any guests or staff, according to a Marriott spokesperson.

Mr Stevens’ next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.

People are urged to call police on 0208 721 4961 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.