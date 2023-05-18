Boy, 13, among seven arrested following asylum hotel protest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A schoolboy is among seven people arrested over an anti-migrant riot outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in February, police have said.

Seven males aged between 13 and 25 were detained during morning raids carried out on Thursday as part of an investigation into the disorder outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley on 10 February, Merseyside Police said.

They were arrested at properties in Kirkby and Croxteth on suspicion of violent disorder, and would be taken to police stations for questioning, police said.

A further 15 people were previously arrested on the night of the protest, during which missiles were thrown at officers and police vehicles damaged, the force said, following reports that a van was set alight.

“At around 6.30pm on Friday 10 February, officers were facilitating an initially peaceful protest and counter protest outside the Suites Hotel on Ribblers Lane in Knowsley,” the force said.

“During the evening, missiles were thrown towards officers and damage caused to police vehicles. One officer was injured and taken to hospital.”

Knowsley MP Sir George Howarth said at the time that the demonstration had been triggered by “an alleged incident on social media”, as he criticised misinformation claiming refugees were “feather-bedded” inside.

Superintendent Karl Baldwin said he hoped Thursday’s arrests “show our commitment to make sure there is no repeat of the scenes we saw in February”.

“If you have any information about such crime in your area please contact us,” he said. “There is no excuse for resorting to violence and criminality and we are determined to bring anyone who perpetrates such crimes to justice.

Police stood outside the Suites Hotel the day after the disorder (Peter Powell/PA Wire)

“For those that would commit crime, seek to intimidate or target particular communities, they should be in no doubt that we will do all we can to identify them and bring them to justice.”

The force has analysed 157 pieces of body-worn video footage, scores of social media clips and four hours of drone footage since the disorder in February, said Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald.

“We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful but such violence that caused damage to police vehicles totalling more than £83,000 is disgraceful especially when they could have been used to prevent crime and save lives.

“We have arrested a further seven suspects, in addition to the 15 who were arrested on the evening of the disorder, and will continue to take action to ensure the safety of residents in our community.”

Separately, Merseyside Police said in March that they were investigating 10 crimes related to the hotel since 10 February, allegedly including assaults, malicious communications and verbal abuse towards residents, staff and people wrongly assumed to be connected to the premises.