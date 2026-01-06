Twitch streamer arrested after ‘flashing toy gun’ outside Parliament

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Twitch livestreamer has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm next to the Houses of Parliament.

Krimoe, a content creator, was broadcasting live to his 48,000 followers on the video-streaming platform when he was arrested on Saturday.

In a video posted on YouTube, he and other people were filmed being arrested outside Parliament minutes after what appeared to be a toy pistol was shown to the camera.

The group was recording itself with Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster in the background, talking and passing the “gun” to each other.

Krimoe was broadcasting live when he was arrested on Saturday ( Instagram )

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 10.50pm on January 3, close to Westminster Bridge, following reports of men with a firearm.

The force arrested 11 men on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

They have since been bailed pending further inquiries, the Met Police said.

Twitch streamers are content creators who broadcast live on the American platform, engaging with viewers in real-time and often earning money through subscriptions, advertisements and donations.

Their livestreams are usually recorded and posted later on the platform or other video-sharing services such as YouTube.