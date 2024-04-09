For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing a mother to death as she pushed her baby in a pram in Bradford city centre, after an urgent manhunt was launched.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, had been pushing her baby in a pram through Westgate when she was knifed multiple times, with onlookers and a passing doctor rushing to her assistance.

Despite their best efforts, she was pronounced dead in hospital while her baby was unharmed during the attack.

The suspect fled the scene of the attack and police launched a four-day manhunt after the stabbing on Saturday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, West Yorkshire Police confirmed a 25-year-old man had been arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of murdering the 27-year-old.

Shopkeeper Geo Khan said he rushed to the help of Ms Akter ( Dave Higgens/PA Wire )

Bespoke tailor Imran Khan described how he and a teenage employee tried to help Ms Akter, who was attacked across the road from his shop.

He said: “When I saw the police taking the empty pushchair in the back of the police van, that’s what got me. It’s sad seeing something like that. You don’t wish it on anyone.”

Shopkeeper Geo Khan said he was sitting inside his shop when he heard screaming outside and rushed to help the young woman.

“I came out and I tried to check the pulse. There was no pulse,” he said. “Blood was all over on the floor and there were stab wounds in her neck.”

Mr Khan said he was joined by the passing doctor who took over trying to help the woman, but agreed there was no pulse.

“Him and me and another guy tried to rescue her, but she was already gone.”

West Yorkshire Police and Greater Manchester Police have both referred themselves to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, over previous contact with the victim.

A 23-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a number of raids in Oldham, Burnley and Chester.

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, from the force’s homicide and inquiry team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances.

“We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community.

“Local neighbourhood policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community.

“We would like to thank Thames Valley Police for their support and assistance in this matter.”

