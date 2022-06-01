Premier League footballer Kurt Zouma has been ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service for kicking and slapping his cat in a disturbing home video posted on Snapchat.

The 27-year-old West Ham star drew international condemnation after footage emerged of him volleying the pet across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head, saying: “I swear I’ll kill it.”

The clip, from February this year, also featured laughing.

The court heard Yoan Zouma had 80 followers on Snapchat, and only five accounts viewed it before it was deleted a few minutes after being posted. District Judge Susan Holdham said: “Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat.’’

Ms Holdham added that although both men showed “genuine remorse” they did not care for the cat’s needs.

“The cat looked up to you to care for its needs,” Ms Holdham said. “On that date in February you did not provide for its needs.

The judge added: “You must be aware that others look up to you and many young people aspire to emulate you.”

Kurt Zouma was also banned from keeping or caring for cats for five years and ordered to pay court costs of nearly £9,000. Zouma’s brother Yoan was ordered to carry out 140 hours of community service for his part in the abuse.

In court on Wednesday, Trevor Burke QC, for Kurt Zouma, said the cats were described by a vet as well cared for. He said Zouma "did not consent" for the film, captured by his brother Yoan and uploaded to Snapchat, to be made.

He pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates Court in east London last week to two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a cat, after blaming the family pet for damaging a chair.

A person dressed as a cat outside Thames Magistrates' Court, London, where West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was sentenced (PA)

His two Bengal male cats have since been signed over to be rehomed.

The court heard the “premeditated” attack was filmed by his younger brother, lower-league footballer Yoan Zouma, 24, who sent it to a woman he was due to go on a date with.

But the woman was so shocked that she called off their meeting, telling him: “I don’t think hitting a cat like that is OK – don’t bother coming today.”

Yoan admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

The pair were released on bail ahead of their sentencing on Wednesday.

The also court heard Hammers defender Zouma had been subject to racist abuse and threats, lost a “substantial” sponsorship deal with Adidas, was fined £250,000 and had no longer been picked for the France national team since the furore over the footage emerged.

Kurt Zouma kicks his own cat in disturbing video (Screengrab)

Trevor Burke QC, for West Ham defender Zouma, said his client received abuse that was “the worst” the football players' union had seen.

He said police were looking to prosecute those responsible, but said the strength of the abuse gave rise to concerns about Zouma's safety, despite stringent security measures already being in place at his home.

As a result of the “grotesque” abuse sent, the judge imposed an order under Section 11 of the Contempt of Court Act, banning publication of the Zoumas' addresses, in full or in part. She said: “I can see a number of messages - vile, racial abuse.

Kurt Zouma's cat in the care of the RSPCA (RSPCA / SWNS.COM)

“There are threats to kill. They refer to him and his children. The bar (on media reporting) is a high one, but I think it has been reached.

“I quite understand the necessity for open justice and for the press to report freely but in these circumstances I am prepared for the address of both defendants to be withheld.”

The maximum sentence for animal cruelty cases in the UK is five years after being raised from six months in 2021.