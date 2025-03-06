For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been found guilty of raping his ex-partner before murdering her and her sister with a crossbow and their mother with a butcher’s knife in an attack fuelled by “violent misogyny”.

Jurors took just 45 minutes to find triple killer Kyle Clifford, 26, guilty of raping Louise Hunt in a “violent, sexual act of spite” over their breakup.

He had previously admitted to stabbing Carol Hunt and killing her daughters Louise and Hannah Hunt in the crossbow attack at the family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire, but denied raping his former partner.

Clifford was tried in his absence at Cambridge Crown Court after refusing to leave his cell at HMP Belmarsh, the court was told.

The defendant became “enraged” when his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Louise ended their 18-month relationship and “carefully” planned the murders on 9 July last year, the court heard.

Prosecutors said the “violent misogyny promoted” by controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate “fuelled” his attack after he searched for Tate’s podcast less than 24 hours before the murders.

open image in gallery Jurors took just 45 minutes to find triple killer Kyle Clifford, 26, guilty of raping Louise Hunt ( Hertfordshire Police/PA )

Clifford gained access to the family home by deceiving 61-year-old Carol, the wife of BBC racing commentator John Hunt, before stabbing her to death in a “brutal knife attack”.

He then “lay in wait” for an hour for Louise to enter the house, before restraining, raping and ultimately murdering her with a crossbow.

He then fatally shot 28-year-old Hannah when she returned to the property in the quiet cul-de-sac of Ashlyn Close in Bushey, Hertfordshire, after work.

Police launched a manhunt for the former soldier and eventually found him injured in Lavender Hill Cemetery in Enfield, north London, after he shot himself in the chest with the crossbow. He was left him paralysed from the chest downwards.

In January, he admitted to three counts of murder, one of false imprisonment against Louise, and two counts of possession of offensive weapons – the crossbow and the knife.

The court heard that customers of Louise’s dog grooming business, based in a pod in the Hunt family’s garden, were using the gate at the side of the house “not realising what was happening” when Carol was murdered.

The jury panel was told a faint scream could be heard from the address shortly after Louise entered the house, and she was found to have been restrained with tape at the wrist and ankles.

open image in gallery John Hunt and Carol Hunt, Hannah Hunt (top right) and Louise Hunt (bottom right) ( Supplied )

Hannah is heard on audio at the Hunt family home saying “Kyle I swear to God” after returning home and appearing to find Clifford in the house, the court heard.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC revealed Hannah sent a panicked message to her partner, Alex Klein, telling him: “Call police… immediately. To mine. Now. Kyle here. Police now. He’s tying us up.”

The court heard how the killer hid the fact he had relationships with other women during his time with Louise and was signed up to online dating sites Hinge and Bumble.

Louise’s friends and family “hoped that the relationship would come to an end” after they became concerned about the way Clifford treated her.

The jury was told Louise had shared with her friends that he had a “nasty temper” and that he behaved in an “aggressive manner”, with her sister Hannah deeming him to be “disrespectful, rude and arrogant”.

open image in gallery Clifford, 26, was left paralysed from the chest down after he shot himself with the crossbow in the aftermath of the horrifying murders ( Hertfordshire Police/PA Wire )

Louise made a note on her phone five days before the murders titled “When you’re sad, look”, which set out how Clifford was “racist”, had “commented he did not like transgender people” and had used “belittling language”.

Ms Morgan said that in the days leading up to the attacks, Clifford had searched for how to purchase a crossbow and had accessed pornography, including for a video of former HMP Wandsworth prison officer Linda De Sousa Abreu, who admitted having sex with a prisoner last year.

Clifford’s sister had messaged him asking him “what are you playing at?” when she realised he had taken the crossbow out with him.

The defendant told her he was doing nothing “illegal” and that he was shooting it in his friend’s back garden.

More follows on this breaking news story...