Kyle Walker’s wife fined and given points on driving licence

The wife of England international footballer Kyle Walker has been fined and given points on her licence for holding a phone while behind the wheel of her car.

Annie Kilner, 32, did not attend the brief hearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court where her solicitor, Nick Ross, entered a guilty plea on her behalf to the charge of not being in a position where she could have proper control of her vehicle.

Kilner, from Collar House Drive, Prestbury, was given three penalty points to add to the six points already on her licence and £677 in fines and costs.

Michael O’Kane, prosecuting, told the court at around 8.30pm on June 8 last year, Pc David O’Connor of Cheshire Police was on patrol and stopped at traffic lights on Bollington Lane in Alderley Edge.

Mr O’Kane continued: “As he was waiting a car passed the vehicle, a black Mercedes people carrier EQV 300.

“He observed the driver, Miss Kilner, she had her mobile phone in her left hand with the other hand on the steering wheel.

“The officer then pursued and stopped the vehicle and engaged in conversation with the defendant.

“She said, ‘My kids are at padel’ and that she was late.”

The court heard a not guilty plea had initially been entered but Mr Ross, representing Ms Kilner, said she now admitted the offence.

Mr Ross said she admitted the offence of not having proper control of her vehicle, rather than the offence of driving whilst using a mobile phone.

He said the police officer suspected she may have been talking to someone on the phone but did not see her lips moving and she did not have the phone to her ear.

He added: “This was a low-speed incident, an unremarkable incident and the defendant was on her way to collect her four children on that evening in question and she apologises for the offence.”

Chair of the magistrates bench, Jean Bamford, imposed a fine of £198, with £400 costs and a £79 victim surcharge.

She added: “Three points will go on her driving licence, that makes nine points. She will have to drive very carefully from now on.”

Walker, who has four children with Kilner and two more with model and influencer Lauryn Goodman, is currently on loan from Manchester City to AC Milan.