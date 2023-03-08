For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker is being investigated by Cheshire Police over allegations he indecently exposed himself in a Wilmslow bar.

The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday after City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.

A national newspaper released security camera footage from the bar on Wednesday – and Cheshire Police are now investigating the matter.

“On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire police was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an indecent exposure which allegedly occurred in the Wilmslow area,” the force said in a statement.

“Enquiries in relation to the incident are in the early stages and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Manchester City, who gave their players two days off after the Newcastle victory, declined to comment.

It is understood Walker contests the allegations and reported for training as normal after the two-day break.

Walker’s representatives have been approached for comment.

Reporting by Press Association.