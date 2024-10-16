For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after the disappearance of an eight-year-old who has been missing In Ireland for nearly two months.

Kyran Durnin disappeared from his home in Drogheda, Co Louth, on 30 August.

An Garda Siochana said: “Despite extensive inquiries carried out by gardai to date, An Garda Siochana have been unable to either locate Kyran, identify any information on his current whereabouts or any evidence that he is currently alive.

“Following inquiries to date, investigating Gardai now believe that Kyran is missing presumed dead.

“A murder investigation has been commenced.”

The probe is being led by a senior investigation officer based out of an incident room established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Tusla, Ireland’s Child and Family Agency, is working closely with and fully co-operating with the garda investigation.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information in connection with the disappearance of Kyran to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

