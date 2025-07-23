Labour councillor found guilty of sex offences involving teenage girl

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Labour councillor has been found guilty of sexual offences against a teenage girl over a seven-month period in 2023.

David Graham, who represents the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss Villages ward in Fife Council, was convicted on Wednesday following a trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

According to the indictment the offences involved sexual activity with a girl aged between 13 and 15.

The offences took place between February 11 and August 21 2023, and were committed at a variety of locations in the Fife and Edinburgh areas.

The 43-year-old was found guilty by a majority of one charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009.

He is due to be be sentenced on August 19.

Commenting after Graham’s conviction, Fife Council leader David Ross said the revelations at the trial had been “truly shocking”.

The Labour councillor went on: “This is appalling behaviour by anyone, let alone an elected councillor – and the sentence will reflect the seriousness of this case. Our sympathies go out to the young person involved.

“It is impossible to express how badly David Graham has let down his colleagues and the people he was elected to represent.

“I expect him to be expelled from the Labour Party with immediate effect”