Suspended Labour councillor denies inciting violent disorder

A former Labour councillor has denied encouraging violence while addressing a crowd during an anti-fascist protest in Walthamstow has appeared in court.

Ricky Jones, 57, was last month charged with encouraging violent disorder after a video emerged in which he appeared to call for far-right protesters’ throats to be “cut” during the east London demonstration the previous day.

Mr Jones pleaded not guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Jones, who has been a councillor in Dartford, Kent, since 2019, was suspended by the Labour Party.

In reference to the video, a Labour spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...