Man charged with murder as labradoodle owner found dead after ‘dognapping’

A man has been charged with murdering a father-of-three believed to have been killed during a burglary that allegedly saw his labradoodle pet snatched.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a burglary at Donald ‘Prentice’ Patience’s house on Ainsworth Road, Radcliffe, at around 10.30am on Tuesday, 22 August 2023.

Upon searching the property, officers discovered the body of the 45-year-old and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It has now been established that Mr Patience, who was originally from Scotland, had been dead for several days. His cause of death is still unknown and continues to be investigated.

His family and loved ones have described him as a “much-loved son, brother and father” who will be “sorely missed”. His dog is currently being looked after by the relevant authorities.

Investigating officers have now charged Ian Gary Connell, 39, of Duke Street, with his murder. He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men, aged 27 and 41, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Greater Manchester Police were called to his address on Ainsworth Road (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Police are still investigating the incident and anyone with information about the incident or Donald is asked to contact GMP’s Major incident Team on 0161 856 3635 or 101 quoting incident number 1139 of 22/08/2023.