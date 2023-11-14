Teenager dies after being stabbed near school in Wolverhampton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton on Monday evening.

Officers were called to Laburnum Road in Bilston shortly before 8:30pm last night after a 19-year-old man was stabbed.

The teenager died of his injuries at the scene as police said: “Nothing could be done to save him.”

The family of the victim has been informed and officers are supporting them.

Officers held a scene throughout the night so forensic enquiries could be carried out and are continuing their enquiries in the surrounding area today.

West Midlands Police are now appealing for information as they have urged anyone who was in area between 8pm and 9pm to “get in touch if they saw anything”.

They said: “Any piece of information, however small, could be vital to our investigation.”

You can contact police on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log 4878 of 13 November, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to pass on any information.

