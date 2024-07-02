Teenager ‘screamed in agony’ during double shooting in Ladbroke Grove

Support truly

A boy “cried out in agony” after he was shot in the leg alongside another teenager in west London.

Armed police rushed to the scene after a 15-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in Verity Close, in the Ladbroke Grove area, at about 11.40pm on Monday.

They were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries which were later declared not life-threatening, and no arrests have yet been made.

One local said he was woken up by four shots that rang out in the quiet, residential cul-de-sac near Notting Hill.

He told The Independent: “I heard the shots and went straight out to have a look. I heard the boy screaming ‘I’ve been shot’. It looked like he had been shot in the leg.

“Then the neighbours came out. There were some passers-by calling the police as they were walking past when it happened.

“Then the police and ambulances turned up. I didn’t see anyone fleeing the scene.”

Police remained at the scene the morning after the shooting ( Supplied )

Neighbour Marie White, 67, told The Standard: “I heard a bang like an explosion, it woke me up. I didn’t realise it was a gunshot at first but there was suddenly police everywhere.

“There was a helicopter above as well. It was very dramatic.”

Detectives remained at the scene on Tuesday morning collecting evidence in the investigation.

A Met Police spokesman said Scotland Yard’s Trident unit, which investigates gun crime, was leading the investigation.

He added: “Officers, including firearms officers, attended and found two boys – aged 15 and 16 – with gunshot injuries. They were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Trident detectives are leading the investigation and are working closely with colleagues from the Central West Command Unit who police Kensington.

“A crime scene remains in place. At this early stage there have been no arrests and enquiries continue.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 9161/01Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.