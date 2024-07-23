Support truly

This is the first picture of a teenage boy who was shot dead during a family fun day celebration in Ladbroke Grove.

Rene Graham, 15, was killed as a Park Lime Caribbean food and music event in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park was winding down at around 7.20pm on Sunday, 21 July.

Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah, who is in charge of policing for Kensington and Chelsea, said: “A young boy has tragically lost his life and our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this devastating time. We will continue to provide them with specialist support.

“I understand that the public, especially those who live and work in the area, will be shocked and concerned by this incident. All of us at the Met share that concern and we are using all of the resources at our disposal to identify those involved.

“This investigation is at an early stage and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive. It will take us some time to establish the facts and this will be our priority in the coming days.

“We are keen to speak to other witnesses who were in the area at the time of the shooting, There was an event taking place and it’s possible people may have been taking photos or filming. Please check to see if you have captured anything that may help detectives.

“Residents can expect to see a significant police presence in this area. Officers are there to provide reassurance and support - please speak to them if you have concerns.

“Tragic incidents like this remind us whey it is so important that we continue our unrelenting focus on suppressing violence and gun crime, and catching the offenders who endanger our communities.”

Four men, two aged 21 and the others aged 20 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

A crime scene remains in place.

Forensic officers and sniffer dogs were seen trawling the streets around the park on Monday, while several checkpoints had been set up marshalling people in and out of the restricted area.

One man who lives just off the park described the “Lime Park” event shooting as “tragic”.

“I was just around the corner when the shots went off,” he said, asking not to be named. “There were multiple pops. It’s just tragic. These are just kids.”

One witness told The Standard: “I heard two bangs then the boy collapsed on the ground. It looked like he had been hit in the chest. There was sheer panic, everyone was running. The next thing there were sirens and police everywhere. It had been a nice event, no problems, then carnage.”

Damian Ryan, 43, a priest at a church bordering the park, said he “wasn’t completely shocked” by the news. “I wasn’t in complete shock if I’m completely honest – heartbroken, utterly heartbroken, so saddened and maybe a bit of misplaced anger.

Other residents expressed anger at the shooting in broad daylight in what is normally an area popular among children. It came the same month a 15-year-old boy “cried out in agony” after he was shot in the leg alongside another teenager less than a mile away in Verity Close, Ladbroke Grove on July 1.

The Met Police have not said if the shooting was linked to Mr Graham’s death on the square, formerly known as Teletubbies park due to the brightly coloured children’s play area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X, providing the reference 6343/21JUL. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Any evidence can also be submitted to the Metropolitan Police’s Public Portal.