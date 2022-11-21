Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rapper Lady Leshurr pleads not guilty to assaulting her ex-partner

The rapper, whose real name is Melesha O’Garro, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lucas Cumiskey
Monday 21 November 2022 16:37
Lady Leshurr (Ian West/PA)
Lady Leshurr (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

Rapper Lady Leshurr has pleaded not guilty to assaulting her ex-partner in October, Snaresbrook Crown Court heard on Monday.

The 34-year-old artist, real name Melesha O’Garro, is accused of attacking her ex-girlfriend Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea in an altercation in Walthamstow, east London on October 22, 2022.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant, from Kingshurst, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Sherelle Smith, 28, from Yardley, Birmingham, pleaded not guilty to one count of the same charge.

O’Garro, represented by Ronnie Bergenthal, was wearing a black blazer and had her hair in a ponytail.

The public gallery was packed.

They were released on conditional bail, with conditions banning contact with the complainants, ahead of their trial at the same court on October 16 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in