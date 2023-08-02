Woman found stabbed to death in woodland as man arrested on suspicion of murder

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been found stabbed to death in woodland in Birmingham on Tuesday evening, as a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a woman who had been stabbed, finding her with “very serious injuries” off Freeth Street in Ladywood at about 8.45pm.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died at the scene.

A woman has been found stabbed to death in woodland in Birmingham on Tuesday evening, as a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder (Jacob King/PA Wire)

The detained man, aged 30, remains in custody, said West Midlands Police.

The force said that officers will remain at the scene as inquiries continue. Forensic officers have also attended.

A local business owner told The Independent Freeth Street has been closed and he has seen at least three police vans at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a woman who had been stabbed, finding her with “very serious injuries” off Freeth Street in Ladywood at about 8.45pm (Jacob King/PA Wire)

A West Midlands Ambulance Service statement said: “We were called to woodland off Freeth Street, Birmingham at around 8.45pm on Tuesday night to reports of a woman who had been stabbed. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car with a doctor and critical care paramedic on board were sent to the scene.

“On arrival they found a woman who had suffered very serious injuries. She was immediately given advanced life support by ambulance staff but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.”

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman died at the scene (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to contact West Midlands Police quoting incident 4534 of August 1.