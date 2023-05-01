For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has died after being stabbed to death on a south London street.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at around 4.04pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance attended, but the woman – believed to be in her 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s family and friends have gathered outside the police cordon just off Brixton Road, next to a block of flats in an alleyway near St Helen’s Catholic Primary School, while officers continue their inquiries.

A family member of the woman who died in the attack told the PA news agency: “It’s still so raw. Family are on their way here now and we still need to tell them what’s happened. It’s just so raw.”

Natasha Jordan, who works at Live True London on Brixton Road, said: “There were loads of police cars and ambulances that came.

“Loads of police were walking up and down the road because there’s a police station right near here.

“No one actually came in and said anything though, and I’ve been in here all day.”

A number of people near to the cordon have told PA they did not see what happened during the stabbing, but one passer-by said: “It’s so sad.”

The woman’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

A number of roads have been closed and a blue tent has been erected as officers and forensics teams in blue plastic boiler suits continue to work at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted, with people asked to avoid the area while the cordon remains in place.

Inquiries are ongoing and witnesses are urged to call 101, quoting CAD 4278/01 May, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.