An officer is under criminal investigation after an 11-year-old boy was hit by a police car and left with serious injuries.

The Lancashire Constabulary officer was responding to an emergency call at about 8.30pm on 25 May when the police car struck the boy, who was crossing Owen Road in Lancaster.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the child was taken to hospital with serious injuries and had made steady improvements since.

The IOPC attended the scene and obtained CCTV and bodyworn footage, as well as witness statements, the spokesman said.

He added: “Based on our assessment of the available information, we have informed the police driver they are under criminal investigation for potential offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“They have also been served a notice advising they are being investigated for potential gross misconduct in relation to the manner of their driving.”

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “This incident will have had a big impact on the young child and his family and friends, and my thoughts are with all those affected. I hope he continues to make improvements.

“Our investigation will look at the circumstances of the collision, including the actions and decision-making of the police driver and whether they were in line with policy and procedure.

“We have been in contact with the young child’s family to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our inquiries progress.”