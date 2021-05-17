Huge 80-person pub fight breaks out in Chorley, Lancashire

Paramedics were called to a pub in Chorley, Lancashire, on Saturday night after an 80-person brawl broke out, according to police.

Three people were “seriously assaulted with glassware” during the “altercation” at The Talbot on Balshaw Lane in Euxton, which police say began at around 10:30pm.

Why the fight broke out is not currently publicly known. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are seeking footage from anyone who might have filmed the brawl.

Photos of The Talbot taken after the incident show police vans and ambulances parked outside.

A spokesperson for the force told LancsLive: “At approximately 22:30hrs on Saturday 15th May 2021 an altercation occurred involving around 80 people at The Talbot on Balshaw Lane in Euxton. During this incident, 3 people were seriously assaulted with glassware.

“If you have any information or mobile phone footage etc. that could help identify the offenders please contact us by dialling 101 and quoting log number LC-20210515-1610.”

The incident occurred just days before the UK moved into the third stage of the prime minister’s roadmap out of lockdown.

From today, customers may sit inside pubs, restaurants and other establishments as long as they adhere to the rule of six, or are members of two households.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Times Radio that people should drink in “moderation” to avoid “endangering other people” as Covid restrictions ease.

“Common sense” means “being balanced” and “trying to act cautiously without, you know, huge crowds, drinking in moderation, socialising I suppose in a friendly way, without endangering people,” he told the radio station.

Mr Kwarteng later told Sky News that people shouldn’t be “getting too exuberant” because the virus is still circulating across the country.

“I think there’s got to be a degree of common sense, a bit of caution and people shouldn’t be running away getting too exuberant. I think we just need to be measured and cautious,” he said.