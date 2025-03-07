Man arrested after hunt for gunman who killed 16-year-old schoolboy in Stockwell

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 16-year-old after a shooting in south London.

Lathaniel Burrell died after being shot in Clapham on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at around 3.21pm to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

The 32-year-old man was arrested in Croydon on Friday morning and remains in custody, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Lee said: “Our detectives are working hard to piece together the events of Tuesday afternoon and identify those responsible for killing Lathaniel.

“We continue to appeal for anyone with information about Lathaniel’s murder to please come forward and speak to us.”

They encouraged anyone with further information that might help the investigation to call 101 with the reference 4116/04MAR.

They also said people could call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if they wanted to remain anonymous.

The teenager’s family are being supported by officers, the force said.

Relatives of Lathaniel described him as a a Manchester United fan who enjoyed playing Playstation 5. He had one other sibling, a sister.

One woman who knew the boy’s mother described the teenager as “very bright at school” and said his father worked at a nearby go-karting facility.

Labour Co-op MP for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, Florence Eshalomi, shared her condolences on social media

She said: “I’m very sad to hear of the fatal shooting of a 16 yr old boy earlier this afternoon near Stockwell. A life wasted.”

Ms Eshalomi added that she had spoken to the police about the incident and encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with the police.