Lauren Malt: Father charged with murder of 19-year-old daughter who was hit by car
Nigel Malt, 44, to appear in court after post-mortem finds teenager died of chest and abdominal injuries
A father has been charged with the murder of his 19-year-old daughter, who died after being hit by a car.
Police were called to Leete Way, a cul-de-sac in West Winch, Norwich, on Sunday evening following reports of a disturbance.
Lauren Malt was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn following the incident but died soon after.
Nigel Malt, 44, was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder, causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.
A Home Office post-mortem examination established Ms Malt’s preliminary cause of death as chest and abdominal injuries.
Mr Malt, of Lynn Road, King’s Lynn, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where we spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.
He was remanded into custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.
