Laurence Fox’s home ‘raided by police’

Police have allegedly stormed into Laurence Fox’s home as the fired GB News host livestreams officers searching his London home.

“Coming after Lozza,” he says to a friend filming him on his phone. The camera turns to see at least five uniformed officers going through items at the failed London mayoral candidate’s living room.

He says: “What? Look at how many coppers there are in my house. That ladies and gentlemen is the country that we live in.”

Laurence Fox puffs on a cigar as his home is searched (Reclaim Party/X)

He then takes a drag on a cigar and puts his thumb up to the camera.

Andrew Tate, replied to the video: “The Matrix”.

It came after his episode of the GB News programme Dan Wootton Tonight received more than 8,000 complaints after he asked: “Who would want to shag that” in slurs against left-wing political correspondent Ava Evans.

Ofcom, the media watchdog, said it had received a total of 8,846 complaints about the episode of Wootton‘s show.

Fox has faced a disciplinary hearing with the channel after making a series of personal remarks which were described as “unacceptable, unjustifiable and indefensible”.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.