Laurence Fox facing police probe after sharing upskirt picture of TV presenter

Police are investigating a social media post by Laurence Fox, in which he shared an upskirt photograph of a female TV presenter.

The actor-turned Reform UK politician posted a paparazzi photograph of television personality Narinder Kaur – which was reportedly removed from photo agency archives when upskirting became a criminal offence – in a post on X/Twitter on Tuesday. The post remained on the site until Thursday, when it was deleted.

The Metropolitan Police told the Independent it had “been made aware of a post on social media regarding an up-skirting offence” and was carrying out inquiries.

Responding to cricitisms of his post, Fox suggested he had shared the unsolicited picture because Ms Kaur had mocked right-wing commentator Leilani Dowding “for her page three days”.

“She can go cry victim all she wants. It’s not my fault she forgot to put her pants on, the whining cry bully hypocrite,” he said.

Before the tweet had been removed, Kaur, 51, claimed it had been reported to X hundreds of times by users.

Writing on the social network, she added: “I know people are saying not to feel embarrassed and mortified but I am. I’m so incredibly upset that people are looking at my privates and laughing. It’s unimaginably mortifying.”

A friend of Ms Kaur told the Daily Mirror: “The fact that a standing politician like Laurence Fox would stoop to such lows is completely disgusting.

“Narinder has always been vocal about issues she cares about and while she’s endured horrendous backlash before, she never expected to become the target of such vicious attacks.

“It’s appalling that more high-profile figures, who Narinder regularly works with, haven’t spoken out in support of Narinder. But the truth is, they’re scared.”

Fox was last week been ordered to pay £180,000 in damages in a libel case involving two people he falsely claimed were paedophiles.

The actor was fired from GB News after being suspended in October following a misogynistic on-air rant about journalist Ava Evans.