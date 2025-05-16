Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to encouraging Ulez camera vandalism

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Laurence Fox has pleaded not guilty to encouraging people to damage ultra low emission zone (Ulez) cameras in the capital.

The actor-turned-politician is accused of posting messages on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, between September 12 and October 4, 2023 “which were capable of encouraging the commission of an either-way offence”.

In some of his posts, Mr Fox, 46, allegedly wrote about the cameras being torn down and praised anti-Ulez activists known as “Blade Runners”, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday.

Mr Fox appeared in court to plead not guilty to a charge of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either-way offence.

Prosecutors said that there were some 700 incidents of damage to cameras in the relevant period, with a cost of more than £920,000, according to Transport for London (TfL) figures.

Encouraging someone to threaten damage to property can result in the same sentence as making the threat, which is up to 10 years in prison, the Sentencing Council confirmed.

open image in gallery The Ulez area covers all of London ( PA )

Mr Fox was granted unconditional bail to attend Croydon Crown Court on June 13.

Cameras have been repeatedly damaged after the Ulez area was expanded to cover all of London in 2023.

They allow TfL to monitor the cars that enter and exit the zone.

Vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee when used in the Ulez zone, or face a fine.

Videos have been posted online showing “Blade Runners” cutting the cameras’ wires or completely removing the devices.