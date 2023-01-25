Triple killer who murdered 21 year-old in scooter row outside Subway is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A triple killer who murdered a 21 year-old aspiring Royal Marine in a row over a scooter has been jailed.

Lawangeen Abdulrahimzai was found guilty of murdering Thomas Roberts in Bournemouth, Dorset, last year and on Wednesday was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 29 years at Salisbury Crown Court.

After the guilty verdict was delivered on Monday, prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg revealed Afghan asylum seeker Abdulrahimzai had been previously convicted of murdering two people in Serbia.

Abdulrahimzai killed his victim outside a Subway takeaway (PA Media)

Abdulrahimzai was on the run when he arrived in the UK, but his violent past went undetected and he even managed to dupe officials into believing he was 14 – up to six years younger than his actual age.

According to reports, police were warned seven times that Abdulrahimzai had been carrying a knife before he went on to stab Mr Roberts outside a Subway takeaway.

The fugitive killer was also put in foster care on his arrival in the UK despite being convicted in his absence of murdering two people with a Kalashnikov assault rifle in Serbia.

The Home Office said it will investigate the “red flags missed” and look at the full circumstances surrounding the case.

The court previously heard that the killer had believed he was the younger age because that was what he had been told by an uncle while in Afghanistan.

Ahead of sentencing Judge Paul Dugdale said: “Although I’m sentencing Mr Abdulrahimzai today this exercise isn’t about him, it’s about Thomas Roberts and it’s about the indescribable pain his murder has caused his family and friends, many of whom are in the public gallery today.

Abdulrahimzai was caught on CCTV on a bus in Bournemouth (PA Media)

“I have been greatly assisted by the statements of Thomas’s girlfriend, stepfather, mother, and what has been said in court by his father Philip and I’m grateful to all of you for having taken the time to express the loss that you have suffered.

“It’s very clear Thomas Roberts was loved dearly by all of you. He was a contributor with many friends, he had worked hard to be in a position to put in an application to join the Royal Marines, and although entry is notoriously difficult I have no doubt he would have succeeded.

“He was 21 with truly great prospects and the rest of his life to look forward to.”

The victim’s mother, Dolores Wallace, submitted a victim impact statement that said she was the “proudest mummy in the world”.

Abdulrahimzai, pictured following his arrest, was on the run for a previous murder (PA Media)

The statement, read by prosecutor Nic Lobbenberg KC, said: “He was a perfect baby boy who brought us such joy. My heart bleeds, broken-hearted, knowing you are not here anymore.

“Since you were born until the day of your death, I will never forget you.

“I’m the proudest mummy in the world. It is just unbelievable that you are gone forever.”

His father Philip Roberts added: “I miss him very much in so many ways – his struggle to get up for work at 5.30am, I miss having his help fixing things at home, I miss all his friends coming to the house, I miss his lovely girlfriend coming to stay with him.

“Tommy is my only son, I always wanted a son and he has been taken away from me, leaving a terrible void. I miss him every day, every hour, every minute. Now I ask justice is served.”

