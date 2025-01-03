Kiena Dawes: Trial hears of mental health struggles

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A vulnerable young mother allegedly driven to suicide after domestic abuse by her partner had made a number of attempts to kill herself, a jury heard.

Hairdresser Kiena Dawes, 23, from Fleetwood, Lancs, said in a suicide note, “I was murdered” and that her former partner Ryan Wellings, 30, had, “killed me”, Preston Crown Court has heard.

She left their eight-month-old daughter with a friend before taking her own life on a railway line on July 22 2022, after two years of alleged domestic abuse and violence.

Lawyers defending Wellings called medical evidence, detailing Miss Dawes’ medical notes and mental health history, citing problems from the age of 13, with frequent visits to hospital, drug and alcohol use, thoughts of suicide and attempts at taking her own life before and after she met Wellings.

She had been due to see another psychiatrist for assessment three days before she died but it is not clear if she was informed of the appointment so did not attend, the court heard.

Wellings, a landscape gardener of Bispham, Lancs, denies the manslaughter of Miss Dawes and also denies assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial, now in its fifth week, that almost from the start of their “toxic” relationship, Wellings had subjected Miss Dawes to abuse and violence leading to her taking her own life.

In a statement read to jurors, Michelle Lloyd, a mental health nurse with Lancashire and Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, stated Miss Dawes first came into contact with local mental health services in March 2015 and first presented at hospital a month later reporting an overdose.

In May 2019, she self-referred reporting suicidal ideation and was later diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder, resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, the court heard.

Miss Dawes had also spent time in a psychiatric hospital and her mental condition deteriorated after coming off medication when she became pregnant.

She had also reported being a victim of domestic violence. Three weeks before her death, she reported loving her daughter very much but also of struggles with suicidal thoughts and intentions.

An appointment with a consultant psychiatrist for September was then brought forward to July 19. A voicemail informing her was left on her phone but she did not attend and it is not known if she knew about the new date.

She took her own life three days later.

Earlier, John Jones KC, defending Wellings, told the jury Miss Dawes was a “very troubled young lady” and whatever the difficulties in their relationship, they were not the reason why Miss Dawes chose to kill herself, a decision made because of “multiple factors”.

Miss Dawes first met Wellings in January 2020 and was “swept off her feet”, her mother told the court.

He had her name and face tattooed on his body within a week and proposed marriage within three months.

But Miss Dawes told a friend their relationship was a “fairy tale (that had) turned into a nightmare,” claiming regular violence from Wellings and threats, including using a drill on her teeth and acid to disfigure her.

After the medical evidence was read, the case for the defence closed and Judge Robert Altham, the Recorder of Preston, told jurors no more evidence would be called.

He told jurors that next week they will hear legal directions from himself, closing speeches by lawyers and will go out to consider their verdicts on Wednesday or Thursday.

The trial was adjourned until Monday.