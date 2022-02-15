A new CCTV image of a mystery figure has been released in the hunt for a teenager who disappeared three years ago.

Leah Croucher was 19 when she was reported missing from Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes on 15 February 2019.

Her family last saw her at 10pm the previous day and on the third anniversary of her last sighting are still desperate for answers.

Detectives believe a figure dressed in black shown in the CCTV image may be of Leah from Fuzton Lake, near to where she was last seen.

The image also shows a group of three people walking, while a separate photo issued by police shows a dog-walker they are keen to speak to.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard, said: "The image we are releasing today is not of a high quality, but I am hoping that somebody will recognise themselves as being in this picture."

"I am keen to hear from the group of people in this image; it may be that you regularly walk in this area and will recognise yourselves.

"I would also like to hear from the person in the image walking her dog.

"If you have not already got in touch with the police, I would urge you to do so, as you may have a vital piece of information that would be key to this investigation."

Image of a dog walker who police believe was in the vicinity of Furtzon Lake on the morning of 15 February 2019 (Thames Valley Police)

On Tuesday, Ms Croucher’s parents, Claire and John Croucher, spoke of their "three long, desolate years" without their "beautiful and wonderful daughter".

"We still have no answers as to why," they said of her disappearance.

"No clues as to what happened. No idea as to where or how she is."

Leah Croucher was 19 when she disappeared (Thames Valley Police)

They also spoke out against "vicious rumour and speculation" shared about their daughter on social media.

"Our family read everything that is written about Leah, both in the press and on social media," her parents said.

"We are aware of the fake profiles that have been made claiming that Leah was pregnant and has run away, aware of the speculation that she is buried on farmland on Eaton Bray, aware that people are saying that she ran after married, older Muslim men as she had a thing for them," they said.

"We find this upsetting, hurtful and disrespectful.

"None of this is true, all of it is vicious rumour and speculation.”