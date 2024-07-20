Woman, 19, arrested after ‘car set alight’ with two children trapped inside

Support truly

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a car was “deliberately set alight” with two defenceless children sat inside.

The two children were rushed to safety by their mother and a neighbour who called police after the suspected arson attack in Leeds, West Yorkshire, on Thursday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.52pm on Thursday 18 July, a woman reported her car had been deliberately set alight while her two children were still in the vehicle in Tong Way, Leeds.

A woman has been arrested after police were told a car was ‘deliberately’ set on fire with two children inside ( Google Images )

“She and a neighbour brought the children to safety, and they were checked over by ambulance staff with no concerns found.

“A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson in relation to the incident and remains in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”