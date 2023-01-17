Girl, 4, and mother killed on school run as Audi mounts pavement

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother and daughter were killed on the school run after a car mounted a pavement and smashed into a Jaguar car dealership.

Justyne Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor, four, are believed to have been on their way to nursery at the time of the crash on Monday.

They were hit by a white Audi TTRS before it collided with a wall near a Jaguar Car dealership in Leeds.

Police said the Audi had been travelling in convoy with a grey BMW 135i before the tragedy unfolded at 8.30am.

Tributes have since been paid to the mother and daughter, with one handwritten note at the scene reading: “Yesterday heaven gained two angels.”

“Two beautiful souls taken so tragically. You will both be missed. RIP sleep tight” the tribute added.

Another called the crash “heartbreaking”, adding: “The little girl goes to my daughter’s school and sometimes she goes to breakfast club. She has been so sad about this.”

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the collision (West Yorkshire Police)

Three people have now been arrested in connection with the collision, West Yorkshire Police said.

A 26-year-old man arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody, the force said.

A second man, 34, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

A woman, 65, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released on bail, the force said.

Detectives have urged witnesses to come forward with information and dashcam footage of the manner of driving of the Audi and BMW prior to this collision.

The Audi driver was taken to hospital and was treated for injuries described as serious but non-life threatening.

Detective inspector Paul Conroy said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident, and we are working to support the family of the woman and child involved.

“We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to speak to anyone else who has witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it.

“We would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time of this collision to check their dashcam footage.”

SWNS.