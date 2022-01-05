Former husband of Petra Ecclestone in court on money laundering charge

James Stunt appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he is also accused of forgery.

Dave Higgens
Wednesday 05 January 2022 16:54
James Stunt arrives at Leeds Crown Court (Peter Byrne/PA)
The socialite and former husband of heiress Petra Ecclestone, James Stunt, has appeared in court to face money laundering charges.

Stunt appeared for a hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old is charged with money laundering and forgery and is due to go on trial with seven other people on April 25.

Stunt, who is on bail, is due to appear remotely at the same crown court on Friday for a further hearing.

He arrived at court on Wednesday wearing a navy blue three-piece suit, a white shirt and lighter blue tie.

Stunt was wheeling a suitcase as he went into the court building, accompanied by his girlfriend, Helena Robinson.

The defendant married Ms Ecclestone, daughter of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone in Italy in 2011.

They had three children together but divorced in 2017.

