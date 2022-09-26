Jump to content

Two teenagers charged with murdering boy outside school gates appear in court

Khayri McLean, 15, died in hospital after being stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School on Wednesday.

Katie Dickinson
Monday 26 September 2022 14:44
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where 15-year-old schoolboy Khayri McLean was fatally stabbed outside his school gates (Danny Lawson/PA)
A pupil looks at floral tributes at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where 15-year-old schoolboy Khayri McLean was fatally stabbed outside his school gates (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Two teenagers charged with murdering a boy outside his school gates have made their first appearance in court.

Khayri McLean, 15, died in hospital after being stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

Two males, aged 15 and 16, appeared before a district judge at Leeds Youth Court on Monday jointly charged with murder and possession of a knife.

The teenagers, who are both from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, were not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing.

Khayri McLean (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

Wearing grey prison tracksuits, they spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

They were remanded into youth detention accommodation until their next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday.

Floral tributes from Khayri’s family, friends and schoolmates were left near the scene of the attack throughout Thursday and Friday.

Shocked residents also attended the spot to pay their respects.

The teenager’s mother left flowers near the school gates on Friday afternoon, and students from the school could be seen hugging each other and crying at the makeshift memorial after school had finished.

Khayri’s girlfriend, Shyana James, 16, and her mother Sherrin James, 35, made an emotional return to the scene to see the growing pile of flowers and cards.

Ms James said on Thursday that her daughter had been going out with Khayri for about eight months.

She said they were “literally inseparable”, adding: “He was her first proper boyfriend. She absolutely adored him and he absolutely adored her. She said he was perfect.”

