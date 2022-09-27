Jump to content

Former police constable denies two counts of raping a woman while off duty

Rowan Horrocks appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after a woman reported she was raped in South Yorkshire.

Katie Dickinson
Tuesday 27 September 2022 11:38
A Sheffield police officer has denied two counts of raping a woman while off duty.

Former police constable Rowan Horrocks appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday after a woman reported she was raped in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial was scheduled for October 30 2023.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC said that due to the nature of the case, the complainant would be cross-examined on a date before that.

I'd like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force

Supt Delphine Waring

Horrocks was granted bail until his next appearance at the same court.

South Yorkshire Police previously said Horrocks was based in its response team but was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.

He has been suspended from duties and internal misconduct proceedings are also under way.

After Horrocks was charged, Superintendent Delphine Waring, head of the force’s Professional Standards Department, said the case was being taken “incredibly seriously”.

Supt Waring said: “I know how understandably concerned our communities will be about this matter.

“I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the force.

“We remain committed to being as open as possible about the professional standards of South Yorkshire Police.

“Any officers who are found not to reflect the values and high standards of our organisation will be dealt with as swiftly and robustly as possible.”

