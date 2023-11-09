Murder-accused boy, 14, blows kiss to upset mother as he appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 14-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager blew a kiss to his upset mother as he made his first appearance in court.

Alfie Lewis, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area of Leeds on Tuesday afternoon as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Thursday a teenager appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Alfie and possession of a knife.

The boy blew a kiss to his parents, who sat in front of the dock, as he came into court.

Wearing a grey tracksuit and flanked by two dock officers, he confirmed his name, date of birth and address.

The court clerk told him the alleged offences could only be dealt with at crown court.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

The teenager replied “yeah” when asked by the district judge if he understood what had happened during the three-minute hearing.

As he was walking out of the dock, the defendant’s mother stood up and spoke to him, before starting to cry as he was led away.

West Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the junction of Church Road and Church Lane, in Horsforth, and a large area around this location remained cordoned off on Wednesday afternoon with forensic officers continuing to work.

A bench on Broadgate Lane, which is close to where Alfie lived, has been covered in floral tributes to the teenager and become a focal point for his friends to gather at.

Alfie was a former pupil of Horsforth School, which is close to where he was attacked.