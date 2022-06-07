A woman has died after being attacked at a home in Leeds, sparking a murder investigation.

Police were called to a report of a woman having been assaulted at an address in the Lower Wortley area of the city at 11.59pm on Monday.

Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the incident, which is being treated as domestic related.

Cordons remain in place around Bangor Grove while police carry out forensic examinations and specialist searches.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or via the force’s website.