Mother charged with murder as baby girl dies after ‘incident’ at Leeds park

A mother has been charged with murder after her baby daughter died following an incident in a Leeds park.

Hayley Macfarlane, 39, has been charged with the murder of her five-month-old daughter Evelyn in an incident in Woodhouse Moor park on Wednesday.

West Yorkshire Police said Macfarlane, of Barnsley, has been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday.

It comes after a woman contacted the force at 5.44pm on Wednesday, having found a baby in a “serious condition” in an area of the park at the junction of Clarendon Road and Moorland Road.

Officers attended and the five-month-old girl was rushed to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but died shortly after.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, said: “The death of a child in these circumstances is clearly a very tragic incident and we are carrying out enquiries to get a complete picture of what has occurred.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was in the park around this time and who witnessed anything or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, quoting reference 13230701073 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

