Boy, 15, fighting for life after being attacked near Leeds school

Teenager arrested and in police custody

Katie Dickinson
Tuesday 07 November 2023 17:13
<p>Police activity in Horsforth, Leeds, after a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition</p>

(PA)

A 15-year-old boy is fighting for life after being attacked near a school in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said the teenager was seriously injured after being assaulted in the Town Street area of Horsforth, Leeds, just before 3pm on Tuesday.

Another teenager has been arrested.

A large police presence has been reported in the area and people living in Horsforth saw an air ambulance at the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Town Street area in Horsforth at 2.57pm today to a report a teenager had been assaulted and seriously injured.

“Emergency services attended and a 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Police cordons are in place and a teenage male has been arrested in connection with the incident.”

