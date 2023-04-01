For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after two teenagers were stabbed in a taxi in Leeds.

An 18-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to hospital after the ambush attack just before 5.30pm on Friday evening in Armley.

A boy, aged 16, was hospitalised with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening, West Yorkshire Police said.

Detectives from the force’s homicide and major enquiry team are investigating, and police cordons are in place on Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace. The surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

“Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds,” said senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley.

“What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

One resident, who moved to the neighbourhood five months ago, said that the incident had left her feeling unsafe.

“The streets have been cordoned off all night outside my home and no one will tell me what’s wrong,” she told the Leeds Live website. “I’ve only lived here since November and three times there’s been an incident. I don’t feel safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the force’s live chat facility, quoting log 1331 of 31 March. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.