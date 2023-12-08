Boy, 14, denies murdering teenager Alfie Lewis near school in Leeds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 14-year-old boy has denied murdering teenager Alfie Lewis outside a school in Leeds.

Alfie, 15, was attacked in the Horsforth area of the city on November 7 as children were leaving two nearby schools.

On Friday the teenager accused of stabbing him to death pleaded not guilty to murder.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, pleaded guilty to possession of a kitchen knife on Church Lane, Leeds, on the same day.

Wearing a white shirt and thick-rimmed glasses, the boy spoke only to confirm his name and enter pleas to the two charges during the 35-minute hearing at Leeds Crown Court.

A three-week trial is due to start on April 22 next year.

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, said the defendant would stay remanded in youth detention accommodation until then.

After his death, Alfie’s family paid tribute to him as an “all-round entertainer” who was known as Uncle Alfie.

A family statement issued through West Yorkshire Police said: “I haven’t got the words to describe how devastated we all are.

“Alfie, you were one in a million, so funny and an all-round entertainer with your rapping and dancing feet.

“You had the biggest heart and took care of everybody around you. You will never know just how much you are loved by family and friends, and you will always be our Uncle Alfie.”