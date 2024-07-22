Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man intends to deny arson and violent disorder after Harehills disturbances

Iustin Dobre, 37, was charged with setting a bus on fire by standing next to it with a lighter

Katie Dickinson
Monday 22 July 2024 13:36
A burnt-out vehicle in the Leeds suburb of Harehills after disorder (Katie Dickinson/PA)
A burnt-out vehicle in the Leeds suburb of Harehills after disorder (Katie Dickinson/PA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man accused of arson and violent disorder after serious disturbances in a Leeds suburb intends to deny the charges, a court heard.

Iustin Dobre, 37, of Leeds, was charged with setting a bus on fire by standing next to it with a lighter during the disorder in Harehills on Thursday evening.

On Monday he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court charged with violent disorder and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

The court heard Dobre, a Romanian national, has indicated he will plead not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutor Diane Rawnsley said: “On July 18 there was large scale public disorder in Harehills triggered by social services’ involvement with a family.”

The court heard father-of-two Dobre, who followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter, was arrested at a bus stop on Friday afternoon, the day after the disorder.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on August 19.

District Judge Tim Capstick told him: “These two offences you are charged with are serious allegations. One can only be dealt with at the crown court.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in