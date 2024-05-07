Baby dies after ‘neglect incident’ at Legoland Windsor

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A five-month-old boy has died after suffering cardiac arrest at Legoland Windsor in a suspected case of neglect, police have said.

The baby sadly passed away on Sunday after being rushed to hospital in critical condition after the incident at around 1pm on Thursday.

A 27-year-old woman from Witham, Essex, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury. She has been released on police bail until 26 July.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Eele, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “We are investigating a distressing incident involving a very young child at Legoland Windsor earlier this week.

“Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who sadly died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time.

“We are working closely with the team at Legoland Windsor Resort but would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this incident, specifically anyone who was queueing for the Coastguard HQ boat ride between around 11.30am and 12:45pm.

“Get in touch either by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number INC-20240502-0977. Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

“We have made an arrest in relation to this incident and are not looking for anyone else as a suspect. I would ask for the public to please avoid speculation about the incident and to respect the boy’s family at this deeply upsetting time.”