For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after reports that a car collided with a number of pedestrians in Leicester city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning, police have said.

Four people – two men and two women – have been taken to hospital, with three sustaining serious injuries.

Officers were called to De Montfort Street just after 12.30am.

Leicestershire police said officers were called to the incident following a report of a fight at the same location.

A 31-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the force said.

He remains in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Leicestershire police believe the suspect and the four victims had all been in attendance at a private event nearby before the collision.

The car involved in the collision was later found on a nearby street and has been recovered as part of the investigation.

A large cordon is in place on De Montfort Street as police carry out enquiries.

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall said: “We understand the serious concern there will be about this incident.

“Four people currently remain in hospital and an investigation is ongoing as we continue to establish the full circumstances and the events leading up to this incident. A man remains in police custody and will be questioned by officers.

“A large cordon is in place in the area of De Montfort Street and will remain while enquiries, including forensic investigations, are carried out.

“We do ask that people do not speculate about this incident, including on social media, in order to allow a thorough investigation to take place.

“We have officers at the scene carrying out enquiries and providing reassurance. Please do speak with them regarding any information you may have or any concerns you may have.”

Police have urged anyone with information relating to the incident to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 27 of 31 May.

More follows on this breaking news story...